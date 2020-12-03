'The Bachelorette', 'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer' Score Big At This Week's TV Ratings

Several shows have kept the audiences entertained in the lockdown period. Some of those popular shows which have amassed a huge fan following are The Bachelorette, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and The Voice. These shows have garnered huge ratings this week as they kept their audiences hooked because of their plotlines. Read ahead to know their weekly ratings.

Weekly ratings of television shows

According to a report by Deadline, the show which topped the rating chart is The Bachelorette. It delivered the rating of 1.2 in the 18-49 adults demographics. It garnered 4.14 million viewers as well in the 8 PM time slot. Closely following it was Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer's ratings. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer's ratings stood at 1.1 in the 18-49 adults demographics which 5.66 million viewers, airing on CBS.

The Voice's ratings dipped this week. The Voice's ratings stood at 0.7 in the 18-49 adults demographics with 6.98 million viewers. Both these shows competed in the 8 PM time slot. The show Cosmos' viewers declined by the one-tenth of its viewers from the past week. Its ratings stood at 0.2 with1.25 million viewers.

The show that ranked first in the 9 PM time slot was Weakest Link which aired on NBC. Its ratings stood at 0.5 with 3.45 million viewers. Following it was Let's Make A Deal Prime Time Special. Its ratings stood at 0.5 with 3.40- million viewers. While closely following it was NeXt that airs on Fox. Its ratings for the week stood at 0.2 with 1.12 million viewers. Its ratings grew from last week. Tell Me A Story remained steady with a rating of 0.1 with 0.46 million viewers.

In the 10 PM timeslot, the show that made to the top was Big Sky. Its ratings for the past week were 0.7 with 4.06 million viewers. Transplant followed it which airs on NBC with 0.4 ratings and 3.03 million viewers. And FBI: Most Wanted ranked third whose ratings stood at 0.3 with 2.66 million viewers.

About The Bachelorette

In what came as the shocking revelation for the fans of the show, lead Tayshia confessed that she had feelings for multiple men from the contestants. While Tayshia and Zac C also dressed up to click some f the most beautiful wedding photos. While 10 men also attended an art class as well to reveal their creative side.

