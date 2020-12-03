If You Loved 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Korean Films To Binge

Korean dramas have caught the fancy of the audiences real fast and one such Korean drama is Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. The cast stars Go Ara, Lee Jae-wook and Kim Joo-hun in the lead roles.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol synopsis reads: "A pianist who climbs the ladder of success and has a rags-to-riches story. Her co-worker is mysterious and they both have their fair share of secrets." If one liked the plot of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, here are some other Korean movies to watch.

Here is a watchlist of movies like Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol to binge

1. Tune In For Love

This movie revolves around two teenagers who meet and fall in love in the middle of the financial recession of the 90s. How they get pulled apart due to the circumstances and reunite makes it an extremely emotional movie to watch. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the interesting movies like Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol to watch.

2. Svaha: The Sixth Finger

This movie revolves around a pastor who is hired to investigate a religious cult and their activities. This movie was one of the highest-grossing at the box office. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is an interesting movie like Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol to watch.

3. Burning

This movie is based on the novel titled Barn Burning which is authored by Haruki Murakami. This is a psychological drama film which is based on classism. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.5 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Rampant

This movie is a mix of a zombie apocalypse and historical drama. It has many exciting sword-fighting scenes and scares from the zombies. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.3 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the interesting movies like Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol to watch.

5. The Drug King

This movie tells the story of a smuggler who went on to be the drug lord in the city of Busan in the 70s. It stars the Parasite actor Song Kang-Ho in the lead role. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

6. Psychokinesis

This superhero film revolves around a banker who receives telekinetic powers. How he decides to help his daughter to save their neighbourhood from bad influence makes the movie worthwhile to watch. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.9 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

7. Okja

This movie was one of the most commercially successful Korean films. It revolves around a young girl and her genetically modified pig and she battles to save themselves from corporate greed. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.3 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the interesting movies like Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol to watch.

