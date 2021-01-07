Satya Paul Passes Away: Here's A Look At His Biography And More Facts

Satya Paul is one of the biggest brands of clothing that has originated in India. The clothing brand is named after its founder, Satya Paul. He was regarded as one of the tallest figures in the world of fashion designing in India, having created such a major and globally recognised brand. The unfortunate news of Satya Paul's death has created a big vaccuum in the fashion world in India. Let us have a look at the legacy that has been created by Satya Paul and more about his life.

Satya Paul’s biography and more

Satya Paul was born in a city called Leigha, which is located in current-day Pakistan and came to India during the violent period of the partition of the country, as mentioned in utsavpedia.com. After struggling for years, he managed to launch his own brand of clothing in the year 1985. The brand has since then come up with a number of stylish sarees, kurtas and other different Indian traditional wear. Apart from this, he is also responsible for pioneering two other top-class fashion stores in the country, called Heritage and L’affaire. While Satya was always a popular name and remained in the news for work, he was a rather recluse and shy person in nature.

His clothing products have been considered superior as far as style and glamour is concerned. Satya Paul’s sarees have been sported by some of the biggest names and celebrities in the world of fashion and films. Some of these celebrities include Mandira Bedi, Aishwarya Rai, Shruti Hassan, Dia Mirza and many more. Masaba Gupta, daughter of actor Neena Gupta and well-known fashion designer, had even collaborated with the brand professionally. Although their stores are predominantly located in India, the fame of the brand of Satya Paul spreads outside of India as well.

His tale as an entrepreneur is an inspiration to many and not just for the aspiring professionals in the world of fashion designing. While the last two decades have seen the rise of many successful faces in fashion designing industry, Satya Paul remains one of the oldest and most stellar names in the world of fashion. Satya Paul passed away in Coimbatore on January 6 at the age of 79.

