'Prasthanam' Cast: Read Along And Find Out Actors That Were A Part Of 2019 Action Movie

Prasthanam was an action-thriller of the year 2019 that was directed by Deva Katta and was a remake of the 2010 Telugu film of the same name which also had Katta at the helm. The movie revolves around a rural politician who is in favour of his intelligent stepson to take after him but his own son, who is shot tempered and impulsive starts to rebel the decision. Read along to know about Prasthanam cast.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reminisces Her Time Spent With Family In Gstaad; See Pics

Prasthanam Cast

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt played the titular role of Baldev Pratap Singh in the movie, he was a four-time MLA from Malihabad constituency and is all set to get the seat for the fifth time. Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular Bollywood actors’ since he made his debut in the film Rocky and post his work in the critically acclaimed crime thriller Naam in 1985. He has been a part of 187 films through his career so far and has received several accolades including two Filmfare Awards and three Screen Awards. The actor is all set to appear next on-screen in the movie KGF Chapter 2, in the role of Adheera.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff plays the role of Badshah in the movie, who is one of Baldev Pratap’s best friend and also one of his trusted lieutenants. The actor has been a part of over 220 films in his career so far which include feature films as well as short films in as many as 13 languages. Among many of his other achievements, he has won four Filmfare awards.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Embracing Parenthood At 50, Says 'I'm Very Excited'

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal plays the role of Baldev Pratap Singh’s elder son Ayushmann, who was adopted by him when he married his wife Saroj Pratap Singh. He is the heir to Baldev’s throne due to his intelligence and patient behaviour plus calm approach towards problems. Fazal is most popularly known for his role of Guddu Pandit in the Amazon Original show Mirzapur and has starred in several movies since his debut in 3 idiots, in a special appearance. The actor has also starred in American projects which include a TV miniseries titled Bollywood Hero and Furious 7. He will also be seen in the upcoming Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot starrer A Death On the Nile.

Manisha Koirala

Koirala plays the role of Baldev Pratap’s wife, Saroj Pratap Singh, whom she marries after her husband Shiv is murdered during a political rally. Her father-in-law Jaiprakash Kedar asks Baldev to marry Saroj and take care of her kids Ayushman and Palak. Prior to this, Manisha Koirala has also worked with Sanjay for his biopic Sanju, where she starred as his mother Nargis Dutt.

Supporting Cast of Prasthanam

The movie supporting cast includes Chunky Pandey, Satyajeet Dubey, Amyra Dastur, Zakir Hussain, M. K. Raina and Anup Soni.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur Opts Out Of Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Doctor G Over Dates Issue?

Also Read: Sonu Sood's Tailoring Shop Has Left Netizens Surprised; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.