If You Loved Finding 'Ohana, Here Are Other Family Adventures To Binge On

Adventure action film Finding 'Ohana was dropped on Netflix on January 29, 2021, and is directed by Jude Weng. The cast of the movie includes Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro and Kelly Hu. The plot of the film revolves around a treasure hunt undertaken by two siblings residing in Brooklyn. The adventure these siblings take with their friends ends up reconnecting them to their Hawaiin heritage. If you loved Finding 'Ohana, here are other family adventure films one must definitely watch.

Movies like Finding 'Ohana

1. Race to Witch Mountain

This 2009 sci-fi adventure movie revolves around a taxi driver who finds himself in a difficult situation. He is helping two aliens who have a child-like appearance to save planet Earth from the invasion of Siphon who is a dangerous killer from outer space. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.7 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

2. Journey To The Center Of The Earth

The plot of this 2008 sci-fi adventure movie revolves around a scientist who embarks upon a journey to find his missing brother. He is accompanied by his nephew and his mountain guide. Along the way, they get stuck inside a tunnel in a mountain and navigate their way to the center of the Earth. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.8 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Jumanji

This film series is loosely based on the children's book authored by Chris Van Allsburg. The plot of the movie revolves a board game which unleashes jungle-like wildness on the players with every turn they take. The first part of the movie released in 1995. This is one of the movies like Finding 'Ohana to watch.

4. Matilda

The plot of this 1996 movie revolves around a school goer who loves with her parents and her brother. They do not appreciate her and neither does her school principal. Her kind-hearted teacher possesses telekinetic powers and uses her powers to teach people lessons. This is one of the movies like Finding 'Ohana to watch.

5. A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

The plot of this 2020 film revolves around a babysitter who belongs to the secret society of babysitters. How the babysitter deals with a boogeyman and his gang of monsters who kidnap the boy she is babysitting on Halloween. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.4 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

6. Enola Holmes

The plot of the film revolves around a teenage girl who has set out to find her missing brother. She uses her puzzle-solving skills to outplay her brother Sherlock and also helps a runaway lord. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.6 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

