Samir Sharma's Death: Satyajeet Dubey Remembers How Samir Taught Him "kindness"

The TV and film industry is mourning the loss of actor Samir Sharma. After Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, Prassthanam actor Satyajeet Dubey has paid his tribute to the late actor. Dubey took to Twitter and shared his first meeting with Samir Sharma while he was a struggling actor.

'Prassthanam' actor Satyajeet Dubey mourns Samir’s death on Twitter

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is still a difficult fact to digest for his family, friends, fans, and the entertainment industry. While people were still grieving Sushant’s passing, it was reported that seasoned TV actor Samir Sharma was no more. It was also reported that the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor passed away due to suicide.

Also read | Kritika Kamra Mourns Samir Sharma's Death, Says 'I Hope They Let You Rest In Peace'

The moment the news broke several TV and film actors took to social media or spoke in interviews about Samir Sharma. Many of them shared their fond memories with the late actor. Prassthanam actor Satyajeet Dubey also grieved Sharma’s death on social media. Apart from sharing a condolence message, Satyajeet also tweeted out about his first interaction with Samir Sharma while he was a struggling actor.

Rest in Peace brother 💔 #SameerSharma

I had bumped into him once at this bookstore that used to be in infinity mall called Landmark, i was 18, new in Mumbai. I recognised him from his television work. He smiled and i said ‘hi Sir’ He asked me ‘r u an actor?’ I said ‘yes’

Conti.. pic.twitter.com/r3DF7w5zLu — Satyajeet Dubey (@satyajeet_dubey) August 6, 2020

Satyajeet Dubey tweeted out that he met Samir Sharma at a bookstore in Mumbai while he was 18. He recognised Sharma due to his several TV roles and after talking to him for a while, Samir asked him if he is an actor, and when Satyajeet Dubey replied with a “yes” Sharma told him about an audition happening right across the street and wished him luck for the same.

Then he replied saying ‘there’s a tv production house called SphereOrigins across the road, they’re looking for a young boy like you for a tv show, why don’t you go and test for it?’ I said ‘thank you, i must’ & he said ‘all the best, hope u get it’ n we both went our ways

Conti. — Satyajeet Dubey (@satyajeet_dubey) August 6, 2020

Also read | Samir Sharma's Death: Co-star Kaveri Priyam Says He Was ‘Very Loving, Caring’

In his next tweet, Satyajeet Dubey revealed that he got cast for the part and was also paid 18k. He thanked Samir Sharma for telling him about this audition that helped him sustain himself in Mumbai for some time. In his next few tweets, Satyajeet Dubey revealed that later on his sister also worked as AD with Samir Sharma while he was cast in Ittefaq.

I immediately crossed the road, met the casting director, auditioned and got the part. It was nothing big, a 6 days job and i got paid 18k but back then it was a big deal for me. It helped me sustain for one more month thanks to Sameer.

Conti.. — Satyajeet Dubey (@satyajeet_dubey) August 6, 2020

He didn’t know me at all. But he was gentle & kind to me, & gave me a direction. Years after that he worked on a film called Ittefaq where my sister was working as an assistant director & she spoke abt this actor very fondly, till this point I didn’t even know his name.

Conti.. — Satyajeet Dubey (@satyajeet_dubey) August 6, 2020

Quite stupid of me, i know. Nevertheless finally i got to know his name & remembered him fondly for helping me out, guiding me or however you want to put it. Sameer Sharma was a kind, gentle soul. I’ll always be grateful to him, will remember him with love and fondness.

Conti.. — Satyajeet Dubey (@satyajeet_dubey) August 6, 2020

Satyajeet finally concluded his tweet by saying that Samir Sharma touched him with his "kindness and sensitivity". He also thanked the late actor for making his life better with his mere existence and for teaching him the importance of kindness and goodness. Take a look at Satyajeet Dubey’s tweets about late Samir Sharma here.

Today whn i read abt his passin away,all d memories,smal little details of that brief meetin wit Sameer that ws lost in some corner of my memry re-emerged.Thats d beauty of ppl like Sameer,thy touch u with thr kindness&sensitivity.Thnk u for makin my life better wit ur existence. pic.twitter.com/dYTVaaW2PH — Satyajeet Dubey (@satyajeet_dubey) August 6, 2020

I don’t know much about Sameer,but he’ll be alive in my heart and memories because of who he was,just through that one meeting he left this life long impact,helped me,taught me the importance of being kind and goodness.Gone too soon.Indebted to your soul, shall carry it forward. — Satyajeet Dubey (@satyajeet_dubey) August 6, 2020

Also read | Samir Sharma's 'Yeh Rishtey...' Co-star Ritvik Arora Issues First Statement On His Death

Also read | Samir Sharma's Demise: Varun Dhawan Mourns The Loss, Prays For Departed Soul

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.