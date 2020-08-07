Last Updated:

Samir Sharma's Death: Satyajeet Dubey Remembers How Samir Taught Him "kindness"

Samir Sharma's death has led to an outpour of condolences. Actor Satyajeet Dubey in his tweets talked about how he learned about kindness from the late actor.

samir sharma's death

The TV and film industry is mourning the loss of actor Samir Sharma. After Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, Prassthanam actor Satyajeet Dubey has paid his tribute to the late actor. Dubey took to Twitter and shared his first meeting with Samir Sharma while he was a struggling actor.

'Prassthanam' actor Satyajeet Dubey mourns Samir’s death on Twitter

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is still a difficult fact to digest for his family, friends, fans, and the entertainment industry. While people were still grieving Sushant’s passing, it was reported that seasoned TV actor Samir Sharma was no more. It was also reported that the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor passed away due to suicide.

The moment the news broke several TV and film actors took to social media or spoke in interviews about Samir Sharma. Many of them shared their fond memories with the late actor. Prassthanam actor Satyajeet Dubey also grieved Sharma’s death on social media. Apart from sharing a condolence message, Satyajeet also tweeted out about his first interaction with Samir Sharma while he was a struggling actor.

Satyajeet Dubey tweeted out that he met Samir Sharma at a bookstore in Mumbai while he was 18. He recognised Sharma due to his several TV roles and after talking to him for a while, Samir asked him if he is an actor, and when Satyajeet Dubey replied with a “yes” Sharma told him about an audition happening right across the street and wished him luck for the same.

In his next tweet, Satyajeet Dubey revealed that he got cast for the part and was also paid 18k. He thanked Samir Sharma for telling him about this audition that helped him sustain himself in Mumbai for some time. In his next few tweets, Satyajeet Dubey revealed that later on his sister also worked as AD with Samir Sharma while he was cast in Ittefaq.

Satyajeet finally concluded his tweet by saying that Samir Sharma touched him with his "kindness and sensitivity". He also thanked the late actor for making his life better with his mere existence and for teaching him the importance of kindness and goodness. Take a look at Satyajeet Dubey’s tweets about late Samir Sharma here.

