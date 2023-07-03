Satyaprem Ki Katha Day 4 Box Office Collection: Film Inches Towards Rs 50 Crore

The film Satyaprem Ki Katha, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, is going steady at the box office. During its opening weekend, the movie attracted a large number of audiences, resulting in jam-packed theaters. The filmmakers have also revealed the box office collections for the film during its first weekend, although specific figures are not provided in the given information.

3 things you need to know

Satyaprem Ki Katha opened to a whooping Rs 9.25 crore on its first day.

The film saw a slight decline on the second day, owing to a working Friday.

At the end of the first weekend, the film has grossed a total of Rs 38.5 crores.

Analysts say Satyaprem Ki Katha promises housefull

Filmmakers of Satyaprem Ki Katha have shared the latest box office numbers of the romantic drama film. The movie has earned Rs 12.15 crore on Sunday, July 2. After the first weekend since its release, the film’s total collection at the domestic box office sits at Rs 38.5 crore nett.

(Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have been garnering praise for their portrayal as the titular roles in the film. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Talking more about the film’s collection, the filmmakers also noted that the movie "experienced a fantastic weekend with strong word of mouth." According to the film's team, the movie has become the sixth-highest opener of the year in the domestic market. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the upcoming box office collection of the movie is a "wait-and-watch situation". He added that the absence of major films for the new films in the next few days can prove as an advantage for the movie.

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani surprise fans during the film’s screening

The lead pair of the Satyaprem Ki Katha have been going out and about for the promotion. The performances of the actors have also gathered massive praise from the critics as well as the audiences. On July 2, the actors surprised fans who were watching the film at the theatre.

As soon as the actors walked into the theatre, they were greeted with a standing ovation from the audience. Overwhelmed by the response, both actors joined their hands to express gratitude. Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share the video of the same and mentioned that seeing the audience giving them a standing ovation is a moment she will ‘cherish forever’.

Kartik Aaryan also shared the video on his social media and stated that the applause is not just for ‘Sattu and Katha but for the entire team who worked tirelessly.