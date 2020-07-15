'Paani Da Rang' Maker Rochak Kohli's Latest Song 'Dil Tod Ke' Is Out

Rochak Kohli, who composed the iconic romantic song, Paani Da Rang, released his new single today. Titled Dil Tod Ke, the song has been garnering high praise from fans on the internet. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Rochak Kohli’s latest single released

Two days ago, on July 12, 2020, music composer Rochak Kohli took to his official social media handle to reveal the release date of his upcoming latest single, which is July 15, 2020. Fans, who were eagerly waiting for the new song, got the special treat today as the official YouTube handle of T-Series posted the song. Dil Tod Ke has gone on to garner over four lakh views and over 70 thousand likes on YouTube. Here is a link to the song:

The song Dil Tod Ke is made by Rochak Kohli and B Praak, with music composed by Kohli. The words to the song are penned by famous lyricist Manoj Muntashir. The video of the song features Abhishek Singh, Kaashish Vohra, and Jubin Shah. The video is directed by Ashish Panda. Fans are flooding the comment section with praise for the makers of the song. The song Dil Tod Ke is about a man who falls deeply in love with a girl but eventually experiences heartbreak.

Dil Tod Ke has a Punjabi touch and the lyrics are very poignant. It is less of a jovial video song and more of a melancholic one. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. It is one of the several T-series songs that have been released in the past few months. These include Guru Randhawa's Lagdi Lahore Di, Millind Gaba’s Teri Yaari, Tanishk Bagchi and Dhvani’s Na Ja Tu, Vishal Mishra’s Manjha and others.

Rochak Kohli previously released a song titled Yeh Saari Baat back in June. It has recently crossed over 2 million views. The music actor took to his official social media handle and wrote, "So happy to see #YehSaariBaat touch 2 MILLION on YouTube! Thank you so much to each one of you who has been watching and sharing this video. Grateful beyond words." Here's the tweet:

So happy to see #YehSaariBaat touch 2 MILLION on YouTube! 🥰

Thank you so much to each one of you who has been watching and sharing this video. Grateful beyond words ❤️@guggss @GautiDiHatti @adityadevmusic @SrishtiGanguliR @anuragrao123 pic.twitter.com/fo0k8WJkMs — Rochak Kohli (@RochakTweets) June 24, 2020

