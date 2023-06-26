Satyaprem Ki Katha Song Pasoori Nu: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Give Twist To Global Hit

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha have added yet another chartbuster to its music album. The latest addition is Arjit Singh’s version of the popular song Pasoori. Titled Pasoori Nu, the music video of the song was released today (June 26).

3 things you need to know

Pasoori is a 2022 song originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

The reworked version of the song is voiced by Arijit Singh.

The song will feature in the musical-romance film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani twin in white in Pasoori Nu music video

The music video of Pasoori Nu opens with the words, ‘Relive the global hit’. The video then shows Kartik and Kiara’s mushy moments from the film to the tune of Arijit Singh’s melodious voice. While the extremely catchy chorus remains the same, the lyrics of the rest of the song differ from the original version. Several verses in Hindi have been added in place of the original lyrics. The new lyrics are set to to the familiar melody of the original Ali Sethi song. Voiced by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, the reworked version is sure to become an earworm.

Pasoori Nu is the latest addition to the Satyaprem Ki Katha soundtrack. In the music video, the lead pair can be seen romancing each other in an intimate setting. The video also shows stills from the movie featuring the lead characters, Sattu and Katha, as newlyweds.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will be a musical fiesta

Pasoori Nu is the fifth song to be released from the upcoming family drama movie. Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated to be a musical drama that will narrate the love story of Kartik’s Satyaprem and Kiara’s Katha. Previously, the makers had released a garba anthem Sun Sajni, a dance track Gujju Pataka and two love songs Aaj Ke Baad and Naseeb Se.

(Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani groove to the tunes of garba in the song Sun Sajni. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Satyaprem Ki Katha is scheduled to release on June 29. Along with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the movie also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak. The film marks the directorial debut of Sameer Vidhwans in the Hindi film industry.