Satyaprem Kii Katha Box Office Day 6: Kartik-Kiara's Film Yet To Cross ₹50 Crore Mark

Once touted as the ‘saviour of Bollywood’, Kartik Aaryan has failed to deliver at the box office. Even after the sixth day of its release, the film has struggled to break even. Trade analysts have shared the numbers of the film’s latest business at the box office.

3 things you need to know

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reunited on the big screen after their 2019 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Satyaprem Ki Katha opened to a positive response and good box office numbers.

After the sixth day of its release, the movie earned Rs 46.76 crores.

Kartik Aaryan- Kiara Advani's pair does not work for Satyaprem Kii Katha

As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Satyaprem Kii Katha took to his Twitter to report that the film has a ‘solid hold’ on Tuesday, July 5. Made on a budget of Rs 60 crores, the film has only been able to mint a total of Rs 46.76 crore at the box office even after the sixth day of release. The movie collected Rs 4.05 crore on Tuesday, which is lesser than its Monday collection.

(Satyaprem Ki Katha's latest box office numbers shared by trade analyst Sumit Kadel. | Image: Twitter)

The decline in the film’s box office started on the second day itself. Given that the movie was released on a public holiday followed by a working Friday, the business saw a steep decline. However, the first weekend remained steady with Sunday collection amounting to Rs 12.15 crores. The movie fares poorly even in comparison with Kartik and Kiara’s previous movie together- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee horror comedy earned a hefty Rs 9.56 crore on its first Tuesday, which is more than what Satyaprem Kii Katha earned on its opening day.

Satyaprem Kii Katha relies on positive word of mouth

Initially, the movie pulled audiences to the theatres owing to positive word of mouth. However, as time passed, the Sameer Vidhwans directorial failed to work its charm among the audience. The film also rides on the on-screen chemistry between the lead pair, but that also does not prove to be enough for the Indian fans. Released on June 29, Satyaprem Kii Katha narrates the story of a love-lone bachelor who falls in love with Katha and ends up marrying her only to realise the horrific past of his now-wife.