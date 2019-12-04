Dada Saurav Ganguly Wants THIS Bollywood Actor To Play Him In His Biopic

Saurav Ganguly, also lovingly known as Dada by his fans, played over 300 Cricket ODI matches over the course of his career. He was also often referred to as the God of the Off Side for his amazing skills on the field. While Saurav has retired from playing cricket, he is still an essential part of the industry as he is the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Recently, in a talk show, Saurav Ganguly was asked that if there was ever a biopic made on him, which actor would he like to enact his role. Saurav had only one answer for that question.

Saurav Ganguly wants this actor to play him in his biopic

According to Saurav Ganguly, if there was ever a biopic being made about him, he would want the massive superstar Hrithik Roshan to play his role. As for why Saurav chose Hrithik, his answer was that he simply liked Hrithik the most. Hrithik Roshan is an actor who is more than capable of playing the role of the popular Cricketer. Hrithik has featured in a wide variety of roles throughout his career and has already played a biographical role before.

Back when the biographical drama Super 30 was announced, many critics felt that Hrithik was not the right choice for the lead role. Many thought that he was too glamorous and charismatic to play the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. However, upon the release of the film, Hrithik's versatile acting silenced most of his critics as he showed that he was more than capable of playing a down to Earth real-life character.

Hrithik Roshan most recently featured in the massive blockbuster action film, War. In the film, Hrithik starred alongside another popular action star Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor played the female lead. The film was directed by Siddharth Anand and has amassed over ₹475 crores at the worldwide box office.

