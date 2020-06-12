Sonam Kapoor Reveals Her Love For Books With A Childhood Pic, Calls Herself 'bookworm'

Amid lockdown, Bollywood’s diva Sonam Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to update her fans with several throwback pictures. Starting from her childhood to missing her family members in Mumbai while quarantined in New Delhi, Sonam treated fans with some amazing pictures. Recently, the actress treated fans with another her childhood pic while revealing her love for books and called herself a "bookworm."

Sonam Kapoor expresses her love for books

The Raanjhanaa actress shared the adorable and unseen picture on her Instagram page where Sonam can be seen lying on a bed with a book in her hand and donning a printed top. The actress is flashing her priceless smile as she poses for the camera. On her side, fans can catch someone lying with his/her face down on the bed donning a red bandana. While captioning the cute picture, Sonam wrote that nothing has changed and she will always remain a bookworm. As soon as the Neerja actress posted the picture, her sister Rhea Kapoor was the first one to drop a comment and wrote, "I remember this duvet."

After staying in New Delhi amid the lockdown with Anand Ahuja, Sonam has returned to Mumbai on Monday. Sonam Kapoor marked her 35th birthday on June 9 surrounded by family at her house in Mumbai and later dedicated a special post to her husband Anand Ahuja. The actor shared some adorable pictures of herself with her husband Anand Ahuja and wrote a heartfelt note for him in the caption. She wrote, "The best husband in the world, who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you.".



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

(Image credit: Instagram)

