Sayani Gupta Joins Australian Game Show 'Have You Been Paying Attention' As Guest Host

Recently, actor Sayani Gupta was invited as the guest quizmaster on the popular Australian show, Have You Been Paying Attention? Sayani joined the presenter, Tom Gleisner, to host the 'News of the Week' segment of the game show. The duo quizzed the contestants on the recent events around the globe. Apart from this, Sayani also talked about her web-series Four More Shots Please!.

Sayani Gupta in Australian show

Interestingly, during the show, presenter Tom Gleisner stated that the Amazon Prime Video series is being compared to the cult show, Sex and the City. To which, Gupta replied that it was a step forward for women-led stories in India. She further added that Four More Shots Please! represents urban women, who have control over their lives. Calling it a 'feminist' series, Sayani added that it is one of the first in India.

The Australian game show, Have You Been Paying Attention, is a mix of news and comedy which sees host Tom Gleisner quizzing five guests. Currently, the 10th season of the show is broadcasting on Network10. Before Sayani, many celebrities from all around the world have joined the show. Former Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull, American actor Katherine Kelly Lang, comedian Hannah Gadsby and Australian cricketer Beth Mooney, are a few to name.

Sayani Gupta projects

Talking about the professional front, her recent film, Axone, started streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from July 11 onwards. The comedy-drama also features Vinay Pathak, Lin Laishram, Dolly Ahluwalia, Adil Hussain, Lanuakum Ao, Tenzin Dalha and Rohan Joshi in the lead. The official synopsis of the film read, "In Delhi, friends from Northeast India prepare a pungent delicacy for a wedding party, sparking conflict and comedy with their unaccustomed neighbours."

Apart from this, she was recently seen in the second installment of web-series Four More Shots Please!, starring Kirti Kulhari, Manvi Gagroo and Bani J. The series started streaming from April 17 and garnered a mixed response from the critics and audience. Apart from her work in digital space, she is known for her notable performance in several Bollywood films, such as Article 15 and Jolly LLB 2, among many others.

