Are Kylie And Travis Still Together? Here's An Updated Timeline Of Their Relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been one of the most famous power couples in the industry. Fans have always been interested in what the two have been up to. Currently, the two are not in a relationship but their recent posts on social media certainly got fans asking about them. Kylie has something special lined up for Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner's present for Travis Scott

As a birthday present, Kylie Jenner shared an intimate picture of the two on her Instagram story to wish the father of her child, Stormi. Kylie also shared a cute picture of Travis along with their daughter Stormi. She wrote, “DADA happy birthday to daddy of the year!" she wrote. "I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that Storm is a daddy’s girl. but whatever. We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift. OK I’m crying. Love you forever!" After seeing this, fans have been asking if the two are back together. Read more about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Currently, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been staying together for this quarantine. It seems like the two are currently quarantining together in Palm Springs. Kylie recently shared some videos on her Instagram story and Travis' voice can be clearly heard in the background of one of those videos. There is a huge possibility that Travis and Kylie are quarantining together for their daughter, Stormi. An entertainment portal is claiming that the pair is back together and has been "for about a month."

About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Though things were initially positive after the birth of their daughter, the following years have not been smooth for Travis and Kylie. A wave of rumours of Travis cheating on Kylie took over the media and the couple called it quits in October. Recently, Kylie Jenner had spoken to an entertainment portal about the status of her relationship with Travis Scott. The owner of Kylie cosmetics did not state that they are getting back together but they have gotten a lot closer. An entertainment source had stated to a media portal that this conversation is a very common topic of discussion between them but they are going with the flow. Kylie stated that they have such a great relationship and are like best friends. They both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. The couple also stays connected and coordinated. She also opened up about her parents' perspective about Kylie’s relationship and said they were very hands-on with her and she wishes the same for Stormi.

