Are Ed And Rose From '90 Day Fiancé' Still Together? Read Here To Know Full Story

90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed and Rose have taken fans for a ride with their relationship. Big Ed had to face a lot of criticism from fans about his behaviour during his time at the show. The 54-year-old, despite trying to win over the 23-year-old Filipina, has instead insulted her several times at the show.

In addition, he has shown a lack of tact when it comes to the poverty of her family. Ed 's behaviour, coupled with Rose's irritated facial expressions, has fans wondering if they're going to make it work.

Although Big Ed intended to propose to his fiancée after meeting her in the Philippines, the two soon began to argue whether or not to have children together (Rose has a four-year-old son named Prince from a previous relationship, and Ed has a daughter).

Rose, on the other hand, was adamant about ending her relationship with Big Ed on the May 3 show, but will the two be able to reconcile once Ed reveals his plans for the proposal.

(Image courtesy: Rose and Ed fanpage, Instagram)

Are Ed and Rose still together from '90 Day Fiancé'?

As Ed and Rose work out whether to move on with their relationship on the show or not, there is evidence that after filming, the pair are no longer together. Ed has also insulted Rose several times on the sets of the series within a couple of days of his arrival in the Philippines. He made remarks about her shaving her legs, demanded that she be checked for STDs, and gifted her a mouthwash as well.

Ed and Rose have no pictures on their respective Instagram accounts together and do not follow each other. Rose also resides in the Philippines while Ed resides in San Diego. Rose also slammed Ed in a live Instagram on April 26 for the way he treated her in front of the cameras.

As per reports, during the Instagram live she went on to ask him about how dare he embarrasses her in front of millions of people. She also went on to tell her followers to not believe him. She also said that he does not care about her and is doing all of it to just gain fame. With the two living separately and also their lack of social media interaction together, it seems like the duo has parted ways for good.

