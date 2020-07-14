Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At 'woke Comedians' After Shubham Mishra's Arrest; Details Here

Indian comedian Agrima Joshua and a YouTuber recently clashed on social media over the former's content. While the latter has been arrested for issuing death threats, the former is also being held accountable for her words. Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut's team tweeted about the "woke comedians" of the country. Here's what she said.

Kangana Ranaut's tweets about Indian comedians mocking martyrs

Kangana Ranaut's team on Twitter posted a video of a girl who took a dig at the "woke comedians" of the country. The tweet read, "Jab do kaudi ke lukke gawaar good for nothing types martyrs ka mazak udaakar attention seek karte hain, it’s not ok, nobody should be allowed to mock martyrs, there should be strict laws against making fun of majoritarian faith and our national heroes". Take a look:

Jab do kaudi ke lukke gawaar good for nothing types martyrs ka mazak udaakar attention seek karte hain, it’s not ok, nobody should be allowed to mock martyrs, there should be strict laws against making fun of majoritarian faith and our national heroes. https://t.co/U6CHK03PPS — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 14, 2020

In the video, the girl (identified as Nehal Tyagi) sarcastically took a dig at the Indian comedians. She pointed out how the latter choose controversial content for their shows and do not think about hurting religious and communal sentiments and the way they defend their content. She also called out a few Bollywood celebrities who support such practices.

Agrima Joshua and Shubham Mishra tussle

Nehal Tyagi created the video about the comedians who choose religion, community and historical heroes as their content and make fun at their expense. Many people have also raised their voice against this practice. However, things took a serious turn, after Indian comedian Agrima Joshua poked fun at Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhatrapati Shivaji is known to be a reverted figure in not just Maharastra but all over India. However, Agrima Joshua's content for a comedy show in 2019 seems to have hurt the Maratha sentiments and Hindu sentiments in general. She had poked fun at the Maratha hero. Many people had openly criticised her while one YouTuber issued death and rape threats to the comedian.

Agrima Joshua publicly pointed out the man, identified as Shubham Mishra and had him arrested. Many people are also condemning Agrima for insulting Shivaji Maharaj and hurting people's sentiments.

