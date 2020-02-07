'Doctor Strange' Director Scott Derrickson Calls Sam Raimi 'a Great Choice' For The Sequel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is the sequel to the 2016 released Doctor Strange and is said to explore new territories in the MCU. The movie has been in the headlines for the past few weeks due to the change in director, from Scott Derrickson to now reportedly, Sam Raimi. Read to know what Derrickson said on Raimi replacing him as a director to the sequel-

Scott Derrickson supports Sam Raimi to direct Doctor Strange 2

According to recent news, Sam Raimi, who has helmed the original Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire in the lead, is in talks to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many fans seem excited after hearing the news, but it was not only them that approved Raimi. Scott Derrickson in his recent tweet stated that Raimi would be a great choice to take up the sequel. Check out his tweet below.

I’ve worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I’ve known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) February 6, 2020

Scott Derrickson has directed the first Doctor Strange film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular superhero role. While Cumberbatch will return in the sequel playing the character for the fourth time (including his cameo in Thor: Ragnarok), Derrickson stepped down from the project as the director. This is due to creative differences between the filmmaker and Marvel studios, as tweeted by him.

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

Even after Scott Derrickson’s departure from the project, Marvel is said to be moving ahead in full-speed with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The makers will reportedly start filming this May and the film is scheduled to release next year. The sequel was first said to be a horror film, but later Kevin Feige (President of Marvel Studios) mentioned that it is not a full horror movie, but a big MCU film with scary sequences in it.

Sam Raimi is speculated to be the perfect choice as he is not new to either superhero or horror genre. The filmmaker is well-known for his work on the Evil Dead franchise and has received several acclaims for his Spider-Man movies. Raimi’s Darkman released in 1990, has combined superhero and horror genre, and even earned praises from many. However, the news has not been yet confirmed.

