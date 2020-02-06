Union Budget
'Doctor Strange 2': Original 'Spider-Man' Director Sam Raimi Makes A Comeback To Marvel

Hollywood News

'Doctor Strange 2' is all set to be reportedly helmed by Sam Raimi, director of the original 'Spider-Man' trilogy from 2002. Read below for more details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
doctor strange 2

Recently, news about director Scott Derrickson dropping out of the director's chair from Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness had reportedly left many fans surprised. Scott was associated with Doctor Strange for years before, according to him, getting into a creative disagreement about the film with Marvel. Now, rumours are suggesting that the original Spider-Man trilogy director has been brought on-board to direct Doctor Strange 2

Also read: After 'Doctor Strange 2' director's exit, where does the movie stand?

Sam Raimi to direct Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

As per reports, Marvel has scheduled the production for Doctor Strange 2 in May 2020. Thus, they require a director on-board with urgency. The rumours about Sam Raimi stepping in as a director for the sequel have started surfacing just under a month after Derrickson's departure from the project. 

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness has evidently been under a lot of controversies. It was previously reported that Rachel McAdams will not be reprising her role in the sequel. Following this, Scott Derrickson chose to quit the project as a director and opted to only be an executive producer. But, the news of Sam Raimi reportedly coming on-board as a director for Doctor Strange 2 has excited many fans. Check out their reactions below -

Also read: 'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson drops out of film mid-development; here's why

Also read: Are 'Doctor Strange' writer C. Robert Cargill and director leaving Marvel for 'Cats 2'?

Also read: 'Doctor Strange 2' will not be a horror film but have scary sequences, says Kevin Feige

Also read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness to introduce new unexpected characters?

Image courtesy - Sam Raimi and Marvel Studios Instagram

 

 

Published:
