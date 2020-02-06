'Doctor Strange 2': Original 'Spider-Man' Director Sam Raimi Makes A Comeback To Marvel

Recently, news about director Scott Derrickson dropping out of the director's chair from Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness had reportedly left many fans surprised. Scott was associated with Doctor Strange for years before, according to him, getting into a creative disagreement about the film with Marvel. Now, rumours are suggesting that the original Spider-Man trilogy director has been brought on-board to direct Doctor Strange 2.

Also read: After 'Doctor Strange 2' director's exit, where does the movie stand?

Sam Raimi to direct Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

As per reports, Marvel has scheduled the production for Doctor Strange 2 in May 2020. Thus, they require a director on-board with urgency. The rumours about Sam Raimi stepping in as a director for the sequel have started surfacing just under a month after Derrickson's departure from the project.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness has evidently been under a lot of controversies. It was previously reported that Rachel McAdams will not be reprising her role in the sequel. Following this, Scott Derrickson chose to quit the project as a director and opted to only be an executive producer. But, the news of Sam Raimi reportedly coming on-board as a director for Doctor Strange 2 has excited many fans. Check out their reactions below -

Also read: 'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson drops out of film mid-development; here's why

Sam Raimi maybe coming back to the comic book movie and may direct the sequel to the character he referenced in his own directed sequel: Spiderman 2



Oh I love this potential irony 😋#doctorstrange2 #SamRaimi pic.twitter.com/QGETBDdUwg — ZSFAN_PARADEMON_No.33!!!#ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@Superfan2016) February 6, 2020

Also read: Are 'Doctor Strange' writer C. Robert Cargill and director leaving Marvel for 'Cats 2'?

Kickstarting the modern superhero movie with an iconic trilogy, then returning to the genre after amassing an online fan/memebase of hundreds of thousands? #SamRaimi pic.twitter.com/hbNbV1dUzD — Daniel (@DanielTheTEMP) February 6, 2020

Also read: 'Doctor Strange 2' will not be a horror film but have scary sequences, says Kevin Feige

For the OG #SamRaimi Spider-man fans to hear he's involved in the #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness is quite the treat. I am unfamiliar with his recent works as of late but I can't wait to see what he may bring to the table based off of my nostalgia from his past works pic.twitter.com/VWogTROErl — KaeySonPoint (@KaeySonPoint) February 6, 2020

Also read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness to introduce new unexpected characters?

Sam Raimi potentially directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a PERFECT choice! #SamRaimi #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/zms0cgbNMP — Harry Jordan (@Harry_Jordan21) February 6, 2020

Image courtesy - Sam Raimi and Marvel Studios Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.