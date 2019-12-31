Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness To Introduce New Unexpected Characters?

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fans eagerly wait to know about what will the movie be about and details. Recently Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, revealed fresh news about the new characters in the film. Read to know more.

New characters in Doctor In The Multiverse of Madness?

According to Kevin Feige, fans would not be able to guess the characters that will make their debut in the MCU with Doctor In The Multiverse of Madness. He has been trying to get these mystery characters for quite a while and now based on the film’s tone he is finally able to do so. Talking to students at the New York Film Academy, Feige spoke on the character selection process for the Marvel films and how sometimes Feige and his executive team decide who should be introduced next, while character debuts can sometimes develop during the scriptwriting phase. Feige said that sometimes you are choosing the title hero, choosing which main character or main team you want to bring to the screen. Often times, it is as you are making and developing the movie and asking 'Who will come into it?' and 'Who will fit into it'?

Kevin Feige added that the next Doctor Strange film, for instance, features some new MCU characters which will be making their debut in that movie. Feige stated that the audience would not expect or guess who it is but the team found a cool way to make it work. Feige mentioned that it is because they want to make a particular type of movie there and there was a character who they always wanted to do something with who will fit really well in this film.

In a past interview, The Marvel president said that Doctor Strange is his favourite character and that Spider-Man is Marvel's greatest hero. However, a few months ago, Feige was asked about his favourite characters that are yet to be introduced. Answering the question, Feige said that, he never plays favourites, but there are many Marvel characters that he has loved for many years that are heading to the MCU soon, but he cannot be more specific than that. Sorry!, Feige concluded.

Based on the news revealed till now, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness will feature Scarlet Witch and will also tie into the Loki Disney+ TV series. Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston will reprise their roles from previous Marvel films. Clea, Brother Voodoo and Nightmare, are the characters that were rumoured to appear. However, Feige teased 'unexpected' characters, so that might rule out everyone just mentioned.

