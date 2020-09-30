SD Burman's Birthday Anniversary: Song Quiz Based On Iconic Music Maestro's Career

Sachin Dev Burman, also known as SD Burman, was an eminent Indian music composer who combined a firm grounding in Indian classic music. Along with it, the maestro was enriched with mastery of north-eastern folk music which enabled him to produce such musical classics which had a lasting impact on the Hindi film industry and Indian audiences. Today is the birth anniversary of the prominent music director, hence, on the occasion, we have formulated a song quiz based on SD Burman’s stellar music career. Check how well do you know the iconic music composer.

SD Burman’s song quiz:

1) Guess the Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore starrer song for which maestro SD Burman received the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer?

Zindagi Zindagi

Safal Hogi Teri Aradhna

Sun Mere Bandhu Re

Wahan Kaun Hai Tera

2) Guess the song for which SD Burman received the National Award for Best Music Direction

Safal Hogi Teri Aradhna

Dil Pukare

Zindagi Zindagi

Chal Ri Sajni Ab Kya Soche

3) During his stellar career, SD Burman earned several accolades for his great contribution to the music industry. Guess the name of the movie for which he received a Filmfare for the Best Music Director category?

Talaash

Aradhna

Sujata

Taxi Driver

4) Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards aka BFJA Awards, serves as one of the oldest film critics in India. Guess for which movie did he receive a BFJA Award?

Guide

Teen Devian

Abhimaan

Aradhana

Taxi Driver

5) The legendary musician fell into a coma after rehearsing which Kishore Kumar song from the film Mili?

Piya Tose Naina Laage Re

Badi Sooni Sooni Hai

Wahan Kaun Hai Tera

Sun Mere Bandhu Re

6) Which of the following classics by Lata Mangeshkar has not been composed by SD Burman?

Piya Tose Naina Laage Re

Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai

Lag Jaa Gale

Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera

7) Which of the following classic song of Kishore Kumar is composed by SD Burman?

Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai

Zindagi Ke Safar Mein

Aanewala Pal Jaanewala Hai

Mere Sapno Ki Rani

8) Which of the following classic songs is not the collaboration of Mohammad Rafi and SD Burman?

Kya Hua Tera Wada

Din Dhal Jaye

Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar

Tere Mere Sapne

9) How any Hindi songs were sung by SD Burman himself?

13

14

15

16

10) SD Burman was a prominent versatile composer, apart from Hindi, the legend sang semi-classical songs in which another language?

Odissi

Kannada

Bengali

Telugu

Answer Key

Safal Hogi Teri Aradhna Zindagi Zindagi Taxi Driver Guide Badi Sooni Sooni Hai Lag Jaa Gale Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kya Hua Tera Wada 14 Bengali

(Promo Image Source: Still from Mere Sapno Ki Raani & Film History Pics Twitter)

