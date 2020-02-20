Taapsee Pannu Talks About 'Thappad's' Amrita Being A"daddy's Girl" With A Sweet Insta Post

Taapsee Pannu recently took to social media and posted an adorable picture with her Thappad co-star and onscreen father Kumud Mishra. In this post, Taapsee Pannu is talking about a father-daughter relationship and how this equation plays an important role in her film, Thappad. Find out more details about Taapsee Pannu’s post here.

Taapsee poses adorably with on-screen father

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Thappad. The film’s trailer has already received good reviews from the audience and critics. This response has added to the anticipation of the film. So in order to promote her film, Taapsee Pannu recently took to social media and talked about the importance of a father’s presence in a woman’s life.

For this purpose, Taapsee Pannu posted an adorable still from Thappad where the actor is seen interacting with her on-screen father Kumud Mishra. In the film, Taapsee plays the role of a woman who is fighting a divorce battle. Pannu added a heartfelt caption with this picture.

Taapsee wrote, “Being daddy’s girl is what made things easy/difficult for Amrita (Pannu’s character in Thappad). The fact she thought her partner will be someone like her father got her expectations soar high but when they crashed, he was there to hold her from falling. Witness this beautiful father-daughter relationship #Thappad” Check out Taapsee’s entire post here.

Being daddy’s girl is what made things easy/difficult fr Amrita.The fact she thought her partner will be someone like her father got her expectations soar high but when they crashed,he was there to hold her from falling.Witness this beautiful father daughter relationship #Thappad pic.twitter.com/54vyJMiZk6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 20, 2020

Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram/ Twitter

