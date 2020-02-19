The Debate
Taapsee Pannu Goes De-glam As 'Amrita' In These Pics From 'Thappad'

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors in this generation. Taapsee upcoming film, Thappad, is just around the corner. Check out her look from the film

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors in this generation. She has won many hearts by her versatile acting and amazing on-screen presence. After giving blockbuster movies like Pink, Badla, and the most recent, Sandh Ki Aankh, the actor has definitely made her mark in this industry. Her upcoming film, Thappad, is just around the corner.

The actor plays a regular house-wife in the film. Being a method actor as she is, Taapsee has stuck to simple sarees and Punjabi suits to give justice to her character. The actor has ditched her glam avatar for the movie and is seen in a more relatable, middle-class wife look. Check out the looks below: 

Taapsee Pannu looks from Thappad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

About Thappad

Thappad is an upcoming family drama film starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles along with others. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and marks his second collaboration with Taapsee Pannu after the 2018 release, Mulk. It is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series banner. Thappad is scheduled to release on February 28, 2020. Take a look at the trailer of the film:

 

 

 

