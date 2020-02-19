Taapsee Pannu Goes De-glam As 'Amrita' In These Pics From 'Thappad'

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors in this generation. She has won many hearts by her versatile acting and amazing on-screen presence. After giving blockbuster movies like Pink, Badla, and the most recent, Sandh Ki Aankh, the actor has definitely made her mark in this industry. Her upcoming film, Thappad, is just around the corner.

The actor plays a regular house-wife in the film. Being a method actor as she is, Taapsee has stuck to simple sarees and Punjabi suits to give justice to her character. The actor has ditched her glam avatar for the movie and is seen in a more relatable, middle-class wife look. Check out the looks below:

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Net Worth Details Will Shock You, Read Here

Taapsee Pannu looks from Thappad

Also Read | Harshvardhan Rane Joins Taapsee Pannu's Next Project 'Haseen Dillruba'

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Can Never Compromise On Respect To Keep A Marriage Going

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Messages THIS Popular Hollywood Actor On Instagram, Says 'I Love Him'

About Thappad

Thappad is an upcoming family drama film starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles along with others. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and marks his second collaboration with Taapsee Pannu after the 2018 release, Mulk. It is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series banner. Thappad is scheduled to release on February 28, 2020. Take a look at the trailer of the film:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.