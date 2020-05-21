Choked Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up, Netizens Call The Netflix Original 'promising'

Choked is the latest original Hindi movie by Netflix. This film stars actor Saiyami Kher in the lead role. For those of you who are not aware of this, the Choked trailer dropped May 21, 2020. The moment it dropped it has created an immense buzz online. Find out more details about this brand Netflix film, its trailer, and the reactions it received here.

'Choked' is on its way

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to lockdown in many countries. A lockdown has also been implemented in India since March. The lockdown has led to people relying heavily on OTT platforms to entertain themselves. OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, MX player, and many others are taking advantage of this mass consumption.

Also read | Netflix Announces New Series 'Choked'; Fans Hilarious 'dilemma' Is Completely Relatable

This mass consumption has led to the release of several new films and TV series online. Many Bollywood stars have been dabbling in the web series and movie world. The latest addition to this bandwagon is none other than Mirzyaa actor Saiyami Kher.

Saiyami Kher-starrer Choked is a story about a middle-class housewife who works as a bank cashier. But Saiyami’s life gets more complicated when she finds an unusual source of money in her house itself. But this source of money turns into a baggage when demonetization of ₹500 and ₹1000 notes take place. The story then revolves around Saiyami Kher dealing with useless money.

Also read | 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' Starring Saiyami Kher To Premiere On Netflix; Check Release Date

The Choked trailer itself gives a glimpse of the troubles Saiyami Kher’s character faces. The role of Saiyami Kher’s husband is played by Roshan Mathew. Gully Boy fame Amruta Subhash also seems to be playing a pivotal role in the film.

The moment the Choked trailer dropped online, Twitter users immediately started pouring in with their reactions. One fan wrote, “Netflix is finally redeeming itself when it comes to Indian originals. Looking forward to this one! #Choked”. Another fan wrote, "Waiting for this eagerly …#Choked”. One fan seemed to be really impressed by the trailer. He said, “This looks promising! #Choked @SaiyamiKher”. Take a look at all the Choked trailer reactions here and also check out the Choked trailer below.

Netflix is finally redeeming itself when it comes to Indian originals. Looking forward to this one! #Choked | Official Trailer | Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash,... https://t.co/XbrTU8EpPw via @YouTube — Ashwin Saravanan (@Ashwin_saravana) May 21, 2020

Also read | Saiyami Kher's Cricket Session Amid Lockdown Compared To Legends; Rahane & Saina Approve

Also read | Saiyami Kher Says 'producers Did Not Want To Back Me' After Mirzya's Box-office Failure

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.