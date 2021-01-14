Seema Biswas Birthday: Remember When She Stripped On Screen For A Scene In Bandit Queen?

Seema Biswas turns 56 today on January 14, 2021. 27 years back, she won massive critical acclaim for her performance in Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen. The actor played the titular role of Phoolan Devi and she made headlines when she had to strip for a scene in the film. Read along to know more about this movie that gave Seema Biswas major recognition.

When Seema Biswas stripped for a scene in Bandit Queen

Seema Biswas won major acclaim and got her breakthrough with her performance in Bandit Queen, directed by Shekhar Kapur. The film made headlines after she had to strip for a scene. The movie was based on the life of Indian dacoit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi and was adapted from the Mala Sen authored book India's Bandit Queen: The True Story of Phoolan Devi. Seema Biswas went on to win the National Film Awards for Best Actress in 1995 and then a Filmfare Awards for Best Female Debut in 1995, however, the movie was not Seema’s debut and she appeared on screen for the first time in the movie Amshini in 1988.

The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, Filmfare Critics Award for Best Movie and Best Direction in 1994. The movie was also caught in a lot of controversies. As per IMDb trivia, the subject of the movie Phoolan Devi herself had a problem with the movie and made all efforts to get it banned in the country and went on to say that she would sacrifice her life in front of a cinema if it wasn’t. However, this was later settled with a deal with British media company Channel 4 and Phoolan Devi received international recognition with it.

Seema Biswas in recent years

Seema Biswas has been a part of several critically acclaimed movies and won awards for them later in her career which include Khamoshi, Bhoot, Water, Company and Midnight’s Children. The actor was recently seen in the television show Daadi Amma in 2020 in the lead role. She also made her web-series debut in 2019 Netflix show Leila, followed by the Zee 5 show Code M in 2020.

