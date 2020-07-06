'Krishna And His Leela' Director Ravikanth Calls Himself Shraddha's 'big Fan', Here's Why

Ravikanth Perepu has been taking a walk down the memory lane for the past few days by sharing anecdotes from his recently released film Krishna And His Leela. On Sunday, the director posted his experience working with Shraddha Srinath, one of the leading ladies of the film. He said that he is a big admirer of her work, and revealed how he loved Shraddha Srinath's curiosity to know her character Satya.

Sharing Shraddha Srinath's picture, Ravikanth Perepu wrote: "She took notes about the character, she asked questions, she made sure the lines are not conveniently written, by constantly putting out her perspective. Every time I call cut, I had this wide grin on my face. I’ve become a big fan of this Star!" (sic) Ravikanth Perepu also exclaimed that Shraddha Srinath was the perfect choice for the role of Satya in the romantic-comedy. He lastly said, "I’m going to cherish this bond for years to come." (sic)

Check out Ravikanth Perepu's post:

Krishna and His Leela, recently, premiered on Netflix and received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Krishna and His Leela, starring Shraddha Srinath, Siddu Jonnalagadda, Seerat Kapoor, and Shalini Vadnikatti in the lead, narrates the tale of a man, who is in love with two women at the same time.

The movie is directed by Kshanam fame Ravikanth Perepu and produced by Suresh Babu Productions, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, and Sanjay Reddy.

Shraddha Srinath on the response to the Ravikanth Perepu directorial

Shraddha Srinath, who essayed the role of Satya in the Ravikanth Perepu directorial talked about the response she got for her role in a recent interview. In the media interview published on an online portal, Shraddha Srinath said it is overwhelming. She exclaimed that the Ravikanth Perepu directorial is already called an OTT blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Srinath will be next seen in Vishal starrer Chakra. The movie, starring Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, and Regina Cassandra in the lead, is touted to be a thriller. The MS Anandan will simultaneously release in all South Indian languages. The trailer of the Shraddha Srinath and Vishal starrer was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

On the other hand, Shraddha Srinath will be next seen in Dhilip Kumar's Maara. The movie, starring Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, reunites the popular on-screen pair after Vikram Vedha (2015). The forthcoming movie's shooting is currently stalled due to pandemic. Besides the upcomer, Shraddha has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

