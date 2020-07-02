Rana Daggubati Talks About How 'Krishna And His Leela' Connects With The Youth

Rana Daggubati-produced Netflix film, Krishna And His Leela premiered a few days ago. Since then, the film has been in the headlines. In a recent interview with a news portal, Rana Daggubati opened up about how the film has managed to appeal to the younger audiences. Read on:

ALSO READ | #BoycottNetflix Trends After Netizens Slam 'Krishna And His Leela' For Hurting Sentiments

Rana Daggubati talks about Krishna and His Leela

In a recent interview with a news portal, Rana Daggubati revealed that when he first heard the story of Krishna And His Leela, he knew that the younger audiences would connect to it. He added the film had several pop-culture references while telling a simple story with global references. Rana Daggubati also added that he thinks it is perfect that it had an OTT release. The actor further revealed that the story resonates with teens and young adults.

ALSO READ | Ravikanth Perupu Thanks 'Krishna And His Leela' Team; Says 'it Took 3 Years In Making'

During the countrywide lockdown, digital platforms have gained more popularity leading to the audience taking interest in regional cinema too. While talking about the same, Rana Daggubati spoke about how good stories have always broken cultural barriers. He added that the internet had opened up for the audience a few years ago and now with OTT platforms exploring regional cinema has become even more accessible.

When asked about whether remakes will now stop now that the audience is exploring regional cinema, Rana Daggubati added that remakes will continue. He spoke about how remakes are made with the conviction of repackaging an original story for a larger audience. Rana Daggubati then affirmatively added that remakes will continue catering to a larger group of audience.

ALSO READ | Rana Daggubati Reveals Krishna's 'Babe' In New 'Krishna And His Leela' Teaser; Watch

Rana Daggubati presented Krishna And His Leela premiered on Netflix on June 25, 2020. The film traces the story of a boy named Krishna having several sexual encounters. One of the women is also named Radha. The romantic film is directed by Ravikanth Perepu. The film stars Siddu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, and Seerat Kapoor in lead roles.

Ever since the film premiered on the digital platform, it has been garnering the attention of the audience. Several netizens have criticised the film adding that it hurts religious sentiments. Earlier this week, #BoycottNetflix was trending on Twitter as netizens criticised Rana Daggubati for backing the film. On the other hand, there is also a section on the internet praising the film for its unique and modern take on the story.

ALSO READ | 'Krishna And His Leela' Teaser: Rana Daggubati Introduces Krishna's First Love; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.