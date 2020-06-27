Shraddha Srinath Feels 'Krishna And His Leela' Is Watched More Because Of OTT Release

Shraddha Srinath, whose latest movie Krishna and His Leela is getting positive reviews from all quarters, in a recent media interview with an online portal, talked about the movie's OTT release. Shraddha said that the film is watched more on OTT than it would have been if released in theatres. She added that although she misses the thrill of theatre-visits but is happy that she gets to promote the film with the comfort of her house. Shraddha lastly exclaimed that watching a movie on an OTT platform too has its own charm.

Krishna and His Leela, starring Shraddha Srinath, Siddu Jonnalagadda, Seerat Kapoor, and Shalini Vadnikatti in the lead, narrates the tale of a man, who is in love with two women at the same time. The movie directed by Kshanam fame Ravikanth Perepu went on floors three years back. However, due to various reasons was stalled multiple times.

Talking about the response she got after the movie's release, Shraddha Srinath said it is overwhelming. She exclaimed that the film is already called an OTT blockbuster.

Shraddha Srinath on her first multi-lingual Chakra

Shraddha Srinath who is playing a pivotal role in Vishal starrer Chakra seemed very excited since the trailer of the upcomer will drop soon. She said that it rarely happens that an actor gets to star in a pan-South India film. She called Chakra a feather in her cap. Chakra also features Regina Cassandra in a prominent role.

The trailer of the Shraddha Srinath and Vishal starrer will release on June 27. The trailer will simultaneously be released by Mohanlal, Rana Daggubati, and Yash across different languages. The trailer will be released at 5:00 on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Srinath has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Dhilip Kumar's Maara. The movie, starring Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, reunites the popular on-screen pair after Vikram Vedha (2015). The forthcoming movie's shooting is currently stalled due to pandemic. Besides the upcomer, Shraddha is waiting for the release of Vishal starrer Chakra.

