Ravikanth Perupu Thanks 'Krishna And His Leela' Team; Says 'it Took 3 Years In Making'

The director of Krishna and his Leela, Ravikanth Perupu, took to his Facebook feed and announced that he will be posting a series of pictures each day and dedicate it to everybody who made his film possible. Ravikanth Perupu wrote that Krishna and his Leela took 3 years in the making, and expressed that now when he looks back, he feels all of it was worth it. He shared a picture of Sahu, from the direction team and talked about his immense contribution to the film.

Ravikanth Perupu wrote that Sahu joined the direction team in 2017 with a lot of hope and also said that Sahu was just 22. Expressing how Sahu had lots of 'hope' and 'untampered energy', Perupu wrote that Sahu is the only person who was there till the end and that he took up the responsibility like it’s his own. Ravikanth Perupu further wrote that Sahu is an artist. He added Sahu corrected him whenever he felt he was going wrong.

Krishna and his Leela director further penned, "I got intimidated by his knowledge and the tangent he likes to explore when it comes to art. There was Yuvraj, Vinay, Sourabh, Vimal, Maruthi (who came in at a crucial point) among others in the Direction Team who worked hard, but this one was beside me until the very end. Although I wished he moved on and did something else, but he had decided to waste his time on me. I felt responsible, I felt the need to deliver a product which will make this guy not regret his time. Sahu, the journey from now is going to be even harder. But I can promise you it would be worthwhile."

About Ravikanth Perupu's Krishna and his Leela

Krishna and his Leela released on Netflix on June 25. The film received rave reviews from the audience. The Telugu-language romantic film features Siddu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. Krishna and his Leela cast also feature stars like Seerat Kapoor, Shalini Vadnikatti, Viva Harsha, Jhansi, Sampath Raj and Samyukta Hornad among others. The film is produced by Rana Daggubati, Suresh Babu, and Sanjay Reddy under their respective production banners.

