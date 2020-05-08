Selena Gomez Reveals That She Finds The Ongoing Pandemic "unsettling"

The COVID-19 pandemic is definitely a difficult time for everyone, irrespective of ones social standing in life. Even celebs are feeling anxious and worried during these trying times. Recently, Selena Gomez featured in an interview with a news portal, in which she revealed that she was feeling unsettled with the whole COVID-19 quarantine. She also revealed how she was keeping cool during her self-isolation period.

Speaking to the portal, Selena Gomez revealed that she was feeling anxious just like everyone else. The singer stated that while it was important to read the news and stay aware during the pandemic, learning about the disease and its impact was rather unsettling for her. Selena Gomez claimed that while news was important, it was also important to take breaks from it, as too much news could be overwhelming during the pandemic.

Selena Gomez also opened up about what was keeping her calm during the whole pandemic. According to the singer, reading and listening to music have worked wonders in keeping her calm during the quarantine. The singer also disclosed that she was working on a project before the stay at home order.

During the interview, Selena Gomez also revealed that she was working out regularly. The singer claimed that she has a strict workout schedule for the quarantine and she would also look for good work out routines on YouTube to keep herself busy. She added that there were so many good ones out there and that one could mix up ones workouts by dancing one day and doing yoga the next day.

Moreover, Selena Gomez is also trying her hand at watercolour painting. She also revealed that she had started a new book series and was cooking meals that she had never cooked before. Finally, Selena Gomez urged her fans to stay at home and stay safe to beat the pandemic.

