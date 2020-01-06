These Selena Gomez Outfits Are Perfect For A Date Night

Selena Gomez is known for her singing and acting in Hollywood. She has also worked in various television series like Wizards of Waverly Place, Barney & Friends and many more. The singer is also an executive producer and has produced TV shows like 13 Reasons Why and Living Undocumented.

Apart from being a pop icon, Selena Gomez is also known for her fashion statements. She inspires fans with her various style outfits. Let us take a look at some of the outfits by Selena Gomez that is perfect for a date.

Selena Gomez's outfits

Selena is wearing a beautiful black dress. The singer has paired her black dress with a black leather jacket. To complete her outfit she is wearing a golden colour long earing. Lose You To Love Me singer wore this outfit during the promotions of Living Undocumented. Take a look at her outfit.

Selena is wearing a pearl white bralette with a thigh-high slit skirt. To complete the beautiful look she wore a diamond necklace and tied her hair back neatly. She wore this outfit during the promotions of The Dead Don't Die. Take a look at her outfit.

The We Don't Talk Anymore singer wore a light blue dress with black stripes on it. She has kept her hair open for the look and coloured her nails black. The Heart Wants What It Wants singer wore this outfit for her first-ever Vogue Australia magazine cover. Take a look at her attire.

