Selena Gomez And A Lsit Of Her Top Celebrity Friends Including Bieber, Weeknd & More

Selena Gomez is popular for her pop songs as well as playing a prominent role in Disney’s The Wizards Of Waverly Place. The Bad Liar singer also had a lot going on with her love life. She has actually been linked to a number of celebrities including popular faces like Orlando Bloom and Nick Jonas. Read more to know about the dating history of Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez dating history

Justin Bieber

The two were first spotted in the year 2010 eating pancakes at iHOP. Initially, Selena attempted to shut down the rumours. The couple was seen together at a number of events and red carpet events similar to the one like Katy Perry: Part of Me. The two dated each other on and off until they took a final call to split apart.

Orlando Bloom

After breaking up with Justin in 2014, there were some rumours that Selena and Orlando got together. Reportedly, the two did this to make Miranda Kerr and Justin Bieber jealous. The two allegedly met and flirted at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show but both the stars have denied their romance in public.

Zedd

In the year 2015, Selena and Zedd started appearing on each other’s Instagrams while they were collaborating on music together. It did not take a lot of time for the fans to read into literally everything and assume they were dating. Zedd also posted of Salena while the two were in bed.

Niall Horan

Selena was also linked to the One Directioner Niall Horan after the two were clicked on a date at the Santa Monica pier. The two pop singers were also seen kissing, hugging, and dancing close to one another at Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s 35th birthday party. But like all others, Selena turned down all the questions related to their personal life and lais emphasis on having amazing “friendship”.

Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez always denied that they were into something during March 2016. But years later, Charlie did admit that they were dating. During an interview with an entertainment portal, Charlie said their relationship was “very short-lived, very small, but very impactful.” He said the relationship really messed him up.

The Weeknd

Selena and The Weeknd broke the internet with their fans going crazy over them kissing in Santa Monica. The couple spent a few months travelling to Italy, enjoying a yacht, and finally went Instagram-official right in time for Coachella in April 2017. The Weeknd also supported Selena through her kidney transplantation until they called it quits in October 2017.

