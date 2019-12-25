Selena Gomez's Top Love Songs You Should Add To Your Playlist

Selena Gomez has been a fixture of the charts for almost a decade. Since making her official chart debut in April 2010, she has racked up 14 top 40 singles, of which four have gone top 10, plus five top 40 albums. After an absence of a year, Selena is back with Lose You to Love Me. To celebrate her return, here we have listed top love songs of the singer.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Reveals Name, Release Date Of New Album; Calls It Her "most Honest Music"

Lose You To Love Me

Lose You to Love Me is the first official solo from her. It is an emotional ballad and is a breakup anthem about healing. Some of the best lines of the song are: I gave my all and they all know it / Then you tore me down and now it is showing.

We Don’t Talk Anymore

Selena has always been very canny when picking collab partners. This track with Charlie Puth boasts Selena's most-played video. The song peaked at number 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100, earning Puth his second top 10 single and Gomez's sixth.

Naturally

After her very first UK hit The Scene, Naturally went straight into the Top 10, maintaining the position at number 7. The song received generally positive reviews, with critics complimenting its electro and club feel. Many times, she has described the song as "light", "energetic", and "poppy".

Same Old Love

Gomez's bop from 2015 is still a perfect tune for when you have decided you are over it. Delete the texts, rip up the photos, blast this song, and say bye to your ex. Some of the best lines of the song are You left in peace, left me in pieces / Too hard to breathe, I'm on my knees.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Talks About Being Protective Of Her Younger Sister At The Frozen 2 Premiere

It Ain’t Me

Saying goodbye to a partner means you do not have to be the one cleaning up their messes anymore. So when they try to text you, acting like you’re still their support system, just send them a link to this song. Best lyrics of the song are “Who's waking up to drive you home when you're drunk and all alone”.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez | All About The Singer's Stars Dance Concert Tour

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez’s Incredible Journey So Far That Will Make You 'Look At Her Now'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.