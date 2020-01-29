Selena Gomez's Adorable Childhood Pictures That Will Make Fans Go 'aww'

Selena Gomez is a pop star who rose to fame along the same time as Miley Cyrus, The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato and were hailed as Disney protegees. She also had her own television show on the channel called Wizards of Waverly Place. This television show also turned into a movie. Selena has also starred in a number of other movies like Another Cinderella Story, Ramona and Beezus, Behaving Badly, The Fundamentals of Caring, and more recently in Dolittle which also stars Robert Downey Jr in the lead. Apart from this, she has tons of songs and albums to her credit and also many collaborations with other singers. Here are some childhood pictures of the singer. Take a look:

Selena Gomez childhood pictures

Also Read: Selena Gomez Hails Demi Lovato For Grammys 2020 Performance After Years Of Feud

Also Read: Selena Gomez Says She Was A Victim Of Certain Abuse When She Was Dating Justin Bieber

Also Read: Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Gorgeous Bikini Looks; See Pics

Also Read: Selena Gomez Sizzles In These Bold And Beautiful Swimsuit Pictures

Also Read: Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, And Others Who Made Headlines In Hollywood

Also Read: Selena Gomez Has Been Rumoured To Have Dated THESE Celebrities Until Now

Also Read: Selena Gomez Tops Billboard 200 With 'Rare', Calls It 'unforgettable Moment'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.