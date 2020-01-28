The Debate
Selena Gomez Hails Demi Lovato For Grammys 2020 Performance After Years Of Feud

Hollywood News

After years of ups and downs in their bond, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are in a good place. Here's what Selena spoke about Demi after her Grammys performance.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
selena gomez

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's on and off close friendship stints during their Barney and Disney days made many headlines. Not to miss the times when their platonic friendship turned upside down when Demi Lovato unfollowed Selena on Instagram in 2014. However, the Grammys 2020 Awards night saw a cute moment between the ex-BFFs after Selena Gomez posted a heartfelt public message for Lovato after her soulful performance.

Selena Gomez gave Demi Lovato a sweet tribute after her emotional Grammys 2020 performance

Demi Lovato sparked an emotional moment when she performed on her new song titled Anyone at the Grammy 2020 Awards night that took place on January 26. Post which, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram and penned a special note for Demi. Sharing Lovato’s picture while performing on the stage, Selena Gomez captioned it saying  'I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was, Demi I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.'

Demi Lovato's performance at the Grammys 2020 is reportedly being her first performance since the overdose. Fans on social media have gushed to talk about her performance and also encouraged her bravery and sporty side. Here's what fans have shared about Demi Lovato. Take a look:

Also Read |  Selena Gomez Tops Billboard 200 With 'Rare', Calls It 'unforgettable Moment'

Also Read | Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's gorgeous bikini looks; see pics

Also Read | Demi Lovato Set To Perform At The Grammys 2020; Fans Trend #DemiIsComing Worldwide

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Also Read | Demi Lovato fails to stop her tears during a powerful performance at Grammys 2020

(Image courtesy: Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Instagram)

 

 

