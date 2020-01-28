Selena Gomez Hails Demi Lovato For Grammys 2020 Performance After Years Of Feud

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's on and off close friendship stints during their Barney and Disney days made many headlines. Not to miss the times when their platonic friendship turned upside down when Demi Lovato unfollowed Selena on Instagram in 2014. However, the Grammys 2020 Awards night saw a cute moment between the ex-BFFs after Selena Gomez posted a heartfelt public message for Lovato after her soulful performance.

Selena Gomez gave Demi Lovato a sweet tribute after her emotional Grammys 2020 performance

Demi Lovato sparked an emotional moment when she performed on her new song titled Anyone at the Grammy 2020 Awards night that took place on January 26. Post which, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram and penned a special note for Demi. Sharing Lovato’s picture while performing on the stage, Selena Gomez captioned it saying 'I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was, Demi I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.'

Demi Lovato's performance at the Grammys 2020 is reportedly being her first performance since the overdose. Fans on social media have gushed to talk about her performance and also encouraged her bravery and sporty side. Here's what fans have shared about Demi Lovato. Take a look:

Beliebers! Let’s support Demi Lovato’s new single called “Anyone”. Buy it and stream it, she deserves it 💕 pic.twitter.com/4uGimVF0UO — Pop Crave (@popcreave) January 27, 2020

Demi Lovato and I go to the same church and a few weeks ago when I got off of stage after having lead worship, she gave me THE KINDEST smile and thumbs up. Watching her perform at the #Grammys was such a moment. Praising God for what he brought you through! 😄👍🏾 — iKe Nichols (@iKenicholsmusic) January 27, 2020

Demi Lovato singing live for the first time in 554 days, singing a song she recorded 4 days before her overdose. She’s so strong.. pic.twitter.com/UfSGR4BjoV — jonna / ANYONE OUT NOW (@zaddyissuesx) January 27, 2020

