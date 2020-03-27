Selena Gomez's Surprise Song Drop Makes Her "Dance Again" In White Satin Dress

Selena Gomez recently dropped a new song on March 26, 2020, which has been titled Dance Again. She posted a glimpse of the song on her social media along with a note that a certain part of the money earned from the song will be contributed to the relief funds related to COVID-19. The song is being liked by a wide range of people across the world.

Selena Gomez drops a new song

Selena Gomez recently put up a video of herself which is a part of her latest song, Dance Again. In the video put up, she can be seen dressed in a white silk dress, dancing around, matching the lyrics of the song. She can be seen wearing short hair throughout the song, with stone statement earrings. She has also put up details about her new merchandise related to the new song dropped. She has written in the caption for the post how she feels strange releasing something so lighthearted in this heavy time. She added that it is also a reminder that this time too shall pass. Selena Gomez has written towards the end of the caption how a portion of the earnings from her merchandise will go to a relief fund related to COVID-19. Have a look at the post and the song put up by the international pop star here.

Fans love Selena Gomez's music

Fans have been talking about her new song, Dance Again, ever since its release this week. Most of them can be seen talking about how gorgeous Selena Gomez looks in the song while others love the fun number created by her. Have a look at a few of the reactions here.

