From Jaya Bachchan's Speech To Rhea Chakraborty's Drug Case, Read Ent Recap For Sept 15

From Jaya Bachchan standing up for Bollywood amidst the current controversies to Sapna Bhavnani supporting Kangana Ranaut and the latest Khaali Peeli controversy. Take a look at the latest entertainment news that made news today. Here is a list of news that made headlines today in the entertainment industry.

Farhan Akhtar supports Jaya Bachchan's speech

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar endorsed Jaya Bachchan's speech in Rajya Sabha today for her remarks about Bollywood. Jaya Bachchan defended the Hindi film industry and also slammed the 'conspiracy' by Bollywood insiders to defame the film industry over allegations of drug use and 'use of derogatory terms to describe it'. Here is Farhan's tweet showing a clip of Jaya Bachchan's speech today.

🙏🏽 Respect. She has always stood up to be counted when it mattered. #JayaBachchan https://t.co/KCCKIOqCLw — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 15, 2020

Anushka Sharma not to star in Prabhas' Adipurush

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who has been in the news after she announced her pregnancy is also rumoured to star in Prabhas mega film called Adipurush. There were claims at many entertainment portals that Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Adipurush. However, it is now confirmed that she is likely to resume work only after April 2021.

Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet's names surfaced in NCB investigation

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has confirmed to ANI that the names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh have surfaced in the investigation linked to the Rhea Chakraborty case. Another celebrity who has been named is Simone Khambatta, a fashion designer-YouTuber. However, the NCB clarified that no summons had been issued to them yet, as per the news agency.

The names of Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh have surfaced during the investigation. No summons issued to these people as of now: Narcotics Control Bureau on the questioning of actor Rhea Chakraborty, in a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death pic.twitter.com/wCznBZ5WbJ — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

Khaali Peeli’s new song 'Tehas Nehas' in controversy

The makers of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli released a new song called Tehas Nehas today. Some of the netizens are accusing the makers of the movie to buy 'bots and paid reviews' allegedly for the YouTube comment section of the song. This is the second controversy after their song Beyonse Sharma Jayegi, received backlash for racism.

Sapna Bhavnani supports Kangana Ranaut on Mumbai Police

Popular celebrity hairstylist and producer Sapna Bhavnani on Tuesday came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and questioned the Mumbai Police. Bhavnani called the Mumbai Police as 'rude and unavailable' and said they 'end up doing nothing.' Bhavnani's comment comes after Kangana slammed Mumbai Police' role in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Take a look at Sapna Bhavnani's tweet questioning Mumbai police.

Am completely with @KanganaTeam in questioning @MumbaiPolice besides being extremely rude and unavailable also end up doing nothing. Even if you speak with the DCP the case goes nowhere unless someone dies. We need preventive help not post calamity. I’m still waiting for action🥺 — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) September 15, 2020

