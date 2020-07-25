Differences Between Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' And 'The Fault In Our Stars'

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara was released digitally on July 24, 2020. Directed by Mukesh Chabbra, the film is the official Bollywood adaptation of John Green’s novel titled The Fault In Our Stars. The novel was earlier made into a film in 2014 and starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The Hollywood version was a complete adaptation of the book while the Bollywood version was adapted with modifications in order to cater to the sensibilities of the Indian audience. Check out the key differences between both the films.

What makes Dil Bechara different from The Fault In Our Stars?

The first meeting

Kizzie meets Manny in her college while Hazel meets Augustus during a support group meeting. Kizzie enters her college and hears someone dancing to South Indian songs. When she walks further ahead, she sees Manny. Later, Manny performs at the college event and dances with Kizzie as well. He approaches her at a bus stop later and offers to drop her home.

Hazel’s mom makes her go to a cancer support group. When Hazel walks in and is unable to take the lift, she turns to take the stairs and runs into Augustus. He later attends the cancer support group and Hazel discovers that he has cancer as well. He approaches her after the session and asks her if she wants to watch a film.

Meeting reclusive artists

In The Fault In Our Stars, Hazel Grace is obsessed with a novel titled An Imperial Infliction and wants to meet the author. The book ends mid-sentence and Hazel is eager to meet the author to ask about what happens to the characters of the book. In Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, Kizzie is obsessed with an album and wants to meet the musician Abhimanyu Veer. One of the songs from his album is incomplete and Kizzie wants to meet him to ask why he left it incomplete.

The foreign trip

In The Fault In Our Stars, Augustus finally tracks down Peter Van Houten's address and tells Hazel that the author is in Amsterdam. Gus uses his death wish to help Hazel meet him and the two take a trip to Amsterdam. In Dil Bechara, Manny successfully tracks down Abhimanyu Veer and discovers that he is in Paris. The duo then takes a trip to Paris to meet him.

First kiss

After the meeting with Peter does not go well, Hazel and Augustus march out of his house. His secretary offers to show them around Amsterdam and takes them to the Anne Frank House. The two share their first kiss on the top floor of the museum. Kizze and Manny storm out of a restaurant after meeting Abhimanyu Veer and later share their first kiss in a hotel room in Paris.

Making a movie

In Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, Manny's friend JP expresses a desire to make a film before he loses his eyesight due to his cancer. Both Manny and Kizze help him complete the film even after JP has his final eye surgery. Augustus' friend in The Fault In Our Stars is shown to be a gamer and has no desire of making a film.

