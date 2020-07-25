Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Other Celebs Laud 'Dil Bechara'

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara was released on an OTT platform. While the late actor's fans were eagerly waiting for the film's release, director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chabra recommended everyone to watch the film as one audience, at different places. The film is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar and is available for subscribers as well as non-subscribers. Several Bollywood celebrities also stayed hooked to watch the movie as soon as it released. Here are some celebrities' first reaction to the release of Dil Bechara.

Bollywood celebrities react to Dil Bechara

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra was amongst the few Bollywood celebrities who watched the film as soon as it released. She shared a promo image of the film and announced that the film was now streaming live for everyone to watch. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was friends with the late actor and the shared a great bond.

Vicky Kaushal

Another actor who joined the audience in watching Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara and paying a tribute to the late actor was Vicky Kaushal. He shared a video clip from the late actor's movie and mentioned that hit broke his heart.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo was seen together in the film Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput shared a great bond together. She shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan, from their film Dil Bechara. Sara Ali Khan was also amongst those actors who watched the film.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari also watched the film Dil Bechara and shared her reaction in her Instagram story. As soon as the film released, she put up a story and wrote that all of us should watch it together. She reacted with a broken heart in her story and tagged the team of Dil Bechara, including Sanjana Singh.

Armaan Malik

Just couldn’t take my eyes off of Sushant. His smile captivated me, his stupid antics made me chuckle, his crying made me sob so hard. I’ve felt every emotion within myself, while watching him on screen tonight. — ADY (@ArmaanMalik22) July 24, 2020

Popular Bollywood celebrity Armaan Malik also watched Dil Bechara and shared about the film on Twitter. He wrote that he could not take his eyes off from the late actor. He further added that the actor's smile captivated him and his stupid antics made him chuckle. Armaan Malik also wrote that he felt every emotion Sushant Singh Rajput went through in the film.

