Sex Education Season 2: Is Isaac The Roadblock In Otis And Maeve's Love Story? - Spoilers

Sex Education season 2 ended with another cliffhanger leaving fans wondering if Maeve and Otis will ever be in a romantic relationship. In season 2 of Sex Education, Otis (Asa Butterfield) writes a letter to Maeve (Emma Mackey) confessing his feelings for her but Isaac (George Robinson) deletes the message. Unlike Sex Education season 1's ending, things are a bit trickier this time with Isaac in the mix.

Just when it seemed like everything is finally falling into place for Otis Milburn and Maeve Wiley, the situation gets messier with Isaac's interfering. Maeve's new neighbour, Isaac is a disabled boy who has a fondness for causing a minor ruckus since his childhood. As said in the series, Isaac along with his brother was kicked out of an orphanage, leading them to the same campsite as Maeve. Despite his mischief on the show, Isaac seems to be a good person.

Why did Isaac delete Otis' love message for Maeve?

In the fifth episode of Sex Education season 2, Isaac quickly becomes friends with Maeve as he dragged her to a dance class that he and his brother run. It was clear that Isaac had a genuine concern for Maeve, after all, he was the one who tipped her about Erin (Anne-Marie Duff) not really going to work. And while he's not the type to give Maeve pep talks and be emotionally supportive, the fact of the matter is, he seems to be a good friend to her.

In the last few moments of Sex Education season 2's last episode, Otis goes to visit Maeve in the hope of finally getting together in light of the voice message he sent her. Unfortunately, he misses out on the opportunity and instead of waiting for her return, he asked Isaac to tell Maeve that he came to search of her. He also tells Isaac to tell Maeve to check her voice messages. Isaac then assures Otis that he will pass on the message to Maeve, but in the ultimate act of betrayal, he goes behind Maeve's back, checks her phone for the voicemail, and hurriedly deletes it before she gets the chance to hear the message from Otis.

Sex Education season 2 however, did not seem to clarify if Isaac's urge to protect Maeve from a platonic or romantic love - perhaps. Now that is something that will be fully explored in Sex Education season 3. Regardless of what it is, for now, as per fans it makes sense that Isaac is not thrilled at the prospect of Otis getting back into Maeve's life. As Maeve has just lost her mother and her half-sister and is shown guilty about ratting Erin (her mother) out; he doesn't want her to feel worse than she already does and she's afraid that Otis would end up only hurting her.

