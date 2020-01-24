'Sex Education 2' Cast Takes The 'Paani Puri Challenge' In This Hilarious Video

Netflix's popular series Sex Education 2 actors Asa Butterfield (Ottis Milburn) and Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effoing) recently took the Paani Puri Challenge to woo their Indian audience. The video of the quirky challenge was released on Netflix' s Youtube channel and has attracted a barrage of positive comments from the fans of the series, who seem to be awed by Asa and Ncuti's efforts at having Paani Puri. Check out the video here:

Peni Puri or Paani Puri?

The two-minute three-seconds video starts with the Sex Education 2 actors finding it hard to pronounce 'Paani Puri'. Interestingly, they end up saying Peni Puri instead of Paani Puri.

In the video, the actors are playing a game, where one of them has to keep a Paani Puri in their mouth, while the other cracks joke written on a piece of paper. The game that continued for two rounds matched the expectations of the viewers who went gaga over the Sex Education 2 actors.

Fan reactions to Sex Education 2 cast having Paani Puri:

Sex Education 2 released on Netflix

The second season of popular Netflix show Sex Education that aired on the digital platform on January 17, 2020 is slowly becoming everyone's hot favourite. With actors like Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey in pivotal roles, the second season is receiving a warm reception from all corners.

The popular Netflix series that has actors like Connor Swindells, Alistair Petrie, Aimee Lou Wood, and others in pivotal roles, narrates the tale of a bunch of teenagers who face problems in their sexual lives. The show, created by Laurie Nunn, is reportedly one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

