'Sex Education' Star Ncuti Gatwa Reveals He Was Homeless Before Starring In Netflix Show

Ncuti Gatwa who plays Eric Effiong in the Netflix show, Sex Education has revealed that he was homeless and couch surfing before getting his big break in the show. Gatwa revealed that before getting the role he was working various temporary jobs. The second season of Sex Education just began streaming on Netflix from Friday.

Spent nights on couches before getting his big break

While talking to local media, Gatwa said that he moved from Scotland to London when he was just 21. In order to support himself, he had to work several jobs and felt like he was working constantly. He admitted that sometimes he was unable to handle it all financially. When his plans to get a place did not go as planned, Gatwa spent the 5 months before Sex Education homeless and couch-surfing with friends.

Ncuti Gatwa is my favorite human on TV/Instagram/Earth pic.twitter.com/y8J4WZ5fJB — chet ubetcha. 🇳🇬 (@districtchi) January 19, 2020

The 27-year old further added that the only reason he was not sleeping on the streets was that he had friends and was very afraid of their goodwill drying up. Gatwa said that even though he was homeless he was working in a posh department store simultaneously.

Gatwa also added that he has all his friends to thank for landing the role on Sex Education because he had to borrow 10 pounds from one of his friends just to top up his travel card and get to the Auditions. While Netflix's hit show just landed this Friday, hard-core fans have already binge-watched the series and are demanding a third season from Netflix.

IT'S BEEN TWO AND A HALF HOURS https://t.co/fY4MTGL3ZQ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 17, 2020

Sex Education is a British teen comedy-drama that was created by Laurie Nunn and streams on Netflix. The first season of the show aired on Netflix on January 11, 2019. The show went on to become a critical and commercial success.

