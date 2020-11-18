'Shaan' Cast: Shatrughan Sinha, Shashi Kapoor And Others In Pivotal Roles

Shaan is an interesting action, adventure, crime film helmed by Ramesh Sippy. The movie revolves around two brothers who go after the kingpin of the international mafia who killed their cop brother. Another man who seeks vengeance against the gangster later joins them. The film released on December 12, 1980, and back then, garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for the actors' performances and the storyline. The movie is known for its plot, interesting characters, and twists and turns. Read on to know who is a part of the Shaan movie cast below:

'Shaan' movie cast

Shashi Kapoor as Ravi Kumar

In the cast of Shaan, Shashi Kapoor essays the role of Ravi Kumar who plays the lead role in the film. In the film, Ravi Kumar is a very intelligent man and is also capable of many things. He and his brother, however, are fooling around the city and swindling unsuspecting people for their time. Shashi Kapoor’s role in the film garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs.

Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan portrays the role of Vijay Kumar, Shashi Kapoor’s brother. In the film, Vijay is a bright and intellectual man. However, he ends up wasting his time with his brother by loafing around the city. Vijay and Ravi get serious when they realise that their elder brother, D.S.P. Shiv Kumar has been killed and they went on a quest to find the murderer.

Shatrughan Sinha as Rakesh

Shatrughan Sinha plays the part of Rakesh in the movie, a marksman and former circus performer who used to shoot blindfolded targets. Shakaal had recruited him to kill Shiv by taking Rakesh's wife hostage. In the film, Rakesh admits that in the previous two instances, he purposely skipped Shiv, hoping it would buy him time to rescue his wife. An angry Shakaal killed his wife upon learning this.

'Shaan' movie supporting cast

Rakhee Gulzar as Sheetal Shiv Kumar in Shaan

Parveen Babi as Sunita in Shaan

Bindiya Goswami as Renu in Shaan

Johnny Walker as Renu's Chacha in Shaan

Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Shakaal in Shaan

Mazhar Khan as Abdul in Shaan

