'Dirty Dozen' Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine And More

The Dirty Dozen is an interesting action, adventure, war film helmed by Robert Aldrich. The film is set during the Second World War when the U.S. rebelled. Army Major is assigned a dozen convicted assassins to train and guide them to a mass murder mission of German officers. The film released on October 22, 1967, and back then, garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for acting skills and storyline. The film is known for its plot, interesting characters, and twists and turns. Know who is a part of The Dirty Dozen cast below:

The Dirty Dozen cast

Lee Marvin as Major Reisman

In the cast of Dirty Dozen, Lee Marvin essays the role of Major Reisman. As shown in the film, OSS officer Major John Reisman is ordered by Major General Sam Worden, Commander of ADSEC in Great Britain, to conduct Project Amnesty: a top-secret mission to train some of the worst prisoners in the US Army and to turn them into commandos to be sent on a virtual suicide mission just before D-Day. Lee Marvin garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for his acting skills and personality in the film.

Richard Jaeckel as Sergeant Clyde Bowren

In the cast of Dirty Dozen, Richard Jaeckel plays the role of Sergeant Clyde Bowren. As shown in the movie, Sergeant Bowren plays the role of a guard who teaches the prisoners how to operate together when they are forced to build their own training camp. He is also seen playing some crucial parts in the film for which he was lauded by fans and viewers.

Ernest Borgnine as Major Gen. Sam Worden

In the film, Ernest Borgnine portrays the role of Major Gen. Sam Worden. As seen in the film, Major Gen. Sam Worden orders officer Major John Reisman to conduct Project Amnesty: a top-secret mission to train some of the worst prisoners in the US Army and to turn them into commandos.

The Dirty Dozen supporting cast

Jim Brown as Robert Jefferson

John Cassavetes as Victor Franko

George Kennedy as Major Max Armbruster

Trini López as Pedro Jiminez (as Trini Lopez)

Ralph Meeker as Captain Stuart Kinder

