Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu's First Look As Mithali Raj Is An 'ultimate Game-changer'

After playing the role of Shooter Dadi Prakashi Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu is all set to make a comeback on the big screen as Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian women's national cricket team, in Shabaash Mithu. Wearing a blue jersey with a bat in her hand, the actress looks intense. Sharing the first look, the actress exclaimed that the biopic will be an 'ultimate game-changer' in the film industry.

Taapsee as Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu

For the role, Taapsee conversed with several cricket superstars. Taapsee stated that she started following Mithali when she was asked by a journalist about her favorite male cricketer, and not about a female sportsperson. She then went on to claim that this was the sole reason she decided to pick up the biopic and felt an instant connection towards it.

The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. Mithali is regarded as one of the greatest batswomen. She is is the only woman cricketer to surpass the 6,000-run-mark in WODIs. She is also the only player to led the Women Indian Cricket team in two World Cups, the years 2005 and 2017. After 20 years in International cricket, Raj announced her retirement in 2019.

Considered as one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, the Game Over lead has delivered some of the finest performances with her stints in Saandh Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal & Pink. Known for taking up challenging roles and delivering them with ease, Pannu is often praised by critics and audiences.

