Taapsee Pannu As Rani Kashyap In 'Haseen Dillruba'; See Pictures

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu had a good 2019 with her films such as Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal, which received critical acclaim and also earned numbers at the box office. The actor is gearing up for her next release Haseen Dillruba. She gave a glimpse of her character in her recent post, read to know more.

Taapsee Pannu as Rani Kashyap in Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu is among the most active stars on social media, from her witty replies to posting from sets. In her recent post, the actor shared a glimpse at her character, Rani Kashyap from her upcoming film, Haseen Dilruba. The picture is focused on her hands, which has mehendi design amidst blurred face and background.

Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery thriller film, directed by Vinil Mathew. It also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. The film reunites Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillion, the writer who penned Manmarziyaan. Taapsee also posted a picture with Kanika on her social media handle.

The shooting for Haseen Dillruba has begun and Taapsee posted a story about her preparing for the film. As per a report, the makers thought a fresh pair would work in the film's favour as it will keep the mystery element intact since there will be no preconceived notions about them as a couple. Earlier, a teaser poster of the same was revealed which left fans excited.

Haseen Dillruba is produced by Anand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner Colour Yellow Productions. Besides that, Taapsee Pannu has two other films in her kitty. One is Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza, and the other film is called Rashmi Rocket.

