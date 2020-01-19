Taapsee Pannu And Rumoured Boyfriend Mathias Boe's Combined Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind

Actor Taapsee Pannu is allegedly dating Mathias Boe, an Olympic Silver Medalist Badminton player He is a popular Danish Badminton player. Mathias Boe is from Denmark. He played his debut match in the year 1999 on Glasgow Boys' doubles, Mixed doubles and Mixed team.

In the year 2017, he also appeared in Lubin Mixed Team as well as in Kolding Men's doubles. The Danish badminton player has acquired titles at French Super Series, Denmark Super Series, and Super Series Final which was held in Taipei.

In the year 2011, Mathias Boe also won at the China Open tournament and also BWF World Superseries Finals. In 9 years, from 2008 to 2017, he has won men's doubles category 16 times and has also been in the second position 14 times at the BWF Superseries.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednkar in biographical film Saand ki Aankh. The movie received a good response and mixed reviews from the audience. Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket.

What is the combined net worth of Tapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe?

Reportedly, Taapsee's net worth is estimated to be more than Rs. 42.5 crores as of 2019. The actor reportedly charges ₹80 lakh to ₹1.5 Crore per film. Taapsee recently bought a luxury apartment in the posh area of Mumbai. The Manmarziyaan actor also reportedly owns apartments in Chennai and Hyderabad. According to sources, Taapsee owns cars like BMW 5 series, Mercedes SUV and a Renaut Captur Car.

Mathias Boe's net worth is estimated to be worth Rs 127.8 crores. The combined net worth of Taapsee and her rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe is somewhere around Rs 170 crores.

