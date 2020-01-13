'Clarice' Confirmed: Films You Need To Catch Up On Before The Silence Of The Lambs Spinoff

Fans of the psychological thriller flick The Silence of the Lambs are highly excited as CBS has just closed a deal for a spin-off, and it will be titled as Clarice. It is a crime drama series based on Thomas Harris’ character Clarice Starling. According to the reports, the events of the spin-off series will be set after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Clarice cast has not been finalised yet. Written and produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, it has become one of the most-anticipated series of the year so far. Read on to know more about the films that you need to catch up on while waiting for Clarice's release date.

Films to catch-up on before Clarice

The Silence of the Lambs

The Silence of the Lambs is a 1991 psychological thriller adapted from a novel of the same name. It introduced to the world the character of Dr Hannibal Lecter, a gifted psychiatrist and a cannibalistic serial killer. The character was played by Sir Anthony Hopkins, and the audience instantly became die-hard fans of the character and film. It went on to become a cult classic and one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time.

READ | Joaquin Phoenix Plans To Wear The Same Suit For Every Award Function; Here's Why

Hannibal

After The Silence of the Lambs, the fans got to see a sequel which was titled Hannibal. The film is set 10 years after the events of the first movie. It revolves around Clarice Starling’s efforts of apprehending Hannibal, before his surviving victim, Mason Verger, hunts him down. It was released in 2001. Jodie Foster, who played the role of Clarice Starling, was replaced by Julianne Moore in the sequel.

READ | Colin Farrell Set To Star As Penguin In 'The Batman', Confirms Director

Red Dragon

Red Dragon is a 2002 prequel of the original film. The plot of the film revolves around Edward Norton’s character of Will Graham, who works with Dr. Hannibal Lecter to catch a serial killer, who is called The Chesapeake Ripper. The climax of the film connects it with the original 1991 movie.

READ | 'The Silence Of The Lambs' Spin-off 'Clarice' Is In The Works

Hannibal Rising

Hannibal Rising was released in 2007 and is a prequel to The Silence of the Lambs. In this film, fans get to see a young Hannibal Lecter, played by Gaspard Ulliel. The film covers the origin story of Lecter, from his childhood to his youth. The film tells the story of how a young boy turns into a cannibalistic serial killer.

READ | Top Adam Sandler Movies That Prove He Is An Underrated Actor



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.