'Morbius': Who Is Jared Leto Playing In The Upcoming Marvel Movie?

Jared Leto is making the headlines with the Dr Who actor Matt Smith, as the two will be seen in an upcoming Marvel movie under the banner of Sony Entertainment. The film is titled as Morbius and will be a part of the now-official Sony’s Marvel Universe.

The Morbius trailer is out now, and fans of Jared Leto are all geared up to see the living vampire in the Morbius movie. Here is everything you need to know about Morbius, the spin-off character from Spider-Man.

Who is Jared Leto’s Morbius?

Jared Leto, who played DC’s Joker, is now all set to be seen as Marvel’s Morbius. The Morbius trailer is out, and the movie will release on July 31, this year. For the unversed, Morbius is a vampire. He holds the title of the Living Vampire. Morbius made his comic book debut with the #101 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man, in February 1971.

Initially, a villain to Spider-Man, he went on to become an anti-hero in his own stand-alone comics. He then went on to encounter the league of heroes that included GhostRider, Blade, and others.

Morbius, a biochemist, and a Noble prize winner, in the comics, suffers from a rare blood disease. To cure his blood disease, he uses vampire blood, and electroshock therapy and something goes horribly wrong. He turns into a pseudo-vampire, and the first living vampire, meaning, he is not dead. He has the abilities of a vampire, that can make him fly, give him super strength, and make him weak when in contact with bright light.

Now, Sony has released a teaser trailer of the film, and it gives us glimpses of Leto’s Morbius. In the teaser of the film, fans got to see several Spider-Man Easter eggs, and in one scene, Leto walks past by a graffiti of Spider-Man.

Earlier, Sony had announced a shared universe of its own and planned to collaborate all the characters it hold the rights to, in a Sony’s Marvel Universe.

Actor Tyrese Gibson, who will be seen playing the role of Simon Stroud, an FBI Agent, and a sworn enemy to Morbius, shared the official trailer of the movie on his social media handle. It has been reported that the actor has signed for a three-picture deal, which paves the way for a Morbius trilogy.

Fans are speculating that they will get to see the character of Blade, in the film, as the half-vampire is ready to make an appearance in the films again. The film will also be connected to the Spider-Man franchise, as actor Micheal Keaton, who was seen as the lead antagonist Vulture, in the Spider-Man: Homecoming will be seen reprising his role in Morbius. Fans are highly anticipating the release of the film, and are speculating that this may be a new beginning of a ‘darker’ version of Avengers.

