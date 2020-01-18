'Praying So Hard': Swara Bhasker Shocked After Shabana Azmi's Car Accident

Reacting to the news of veteran actor Shabana Azmi's accident in a road mishap earlier on Saturday, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter account and said that she is 'praying so hard' for the actor's recovery. Shabana Azmi has been injured in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The veteran actor's car appeared to have sustained significant damage, after purportedly ramming into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at the Khalapur toll plaza. She has been admitted to MGM hospital, Kalamboli.

Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway

OMG! Praying so hard 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/zV4XRo2pqH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 18, 2020

Azmi's husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar was also present with her in the car. He is reportedly safe and has escaped the accident unhurt with no visible injuries. Shabana Azmi's co-star from Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd., Ranvir Shorey has also expressed shock on hearing the news of the accident as he prays for the veteran actor's safety. He also wished her a speedy recovery.

OMG! This is terrible! Praying for @AzmiShabana’s safety and wishing her a speedy recovery! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/R8kDkNh3fO — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 18, 2020

Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi has been admitted to MGM hospital at Panvel after being severely injured. As per reports, the actor has been injured but is now safe. The accident took place around 3.30 PM earlier today near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2020

