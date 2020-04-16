Shabana Azmi Shares 'strange Happenings' Amid Lockdown, Asks Forgiveness From Well-wishers

Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi took to her Twitter account to share a strange incident that occurred earlier on Thursday. The actor wrote that she had been getting messages from her well-wishers condoling the death of her mother and asking for her well-being after her car accident earlier this year. She also regretted not answering the messages as she seems to have had a technical glitch on her cellphone.

Have a look:

Something strange has happened. Im suddenly getting lots of messages condoling my mother’s loss -she passed away on 22nd Nov 19. And enquiring about my wellbeing post my car accident on 18th Jan 2020. am so sorry for not answering but I didnt get them at the time.pls forgive me — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 16, 2020

Shabana Azmi had lost her mother, veteran theatre actor Shaukat Azmi, earlier last year in November following prolonged illness due to old age. The thespian was well known not only for her contribution to the theatre and cinema but also for her talent as a voice artist on All India Radio. Shaukat Azmi is survived by her daughter veteran actor Shabana Azmi and son Baba Azmi.

Shabana Azmi also suffered injuries earlier this year in a road accident which took place on the Mumbai- Pune expressway. The actor had been hit on the head and the face as her car crashed into a truck. Shabana Azmi was admitted at a local hospital at first and later shifted to a city hospital and kept under observation.

The actor has been under self-isolation currently in the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country. She had returned from a trip to Budapest days before the announcement of the lockdown and had self-quarantined for two weeks to ensure safety. She updated her fans and followers of the same through her social media account.

Have a look:

